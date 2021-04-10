Ranking the 10 Biggest Potential Steals of the 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 10

Steve Helber/Associated Press

There's no such thing as a can't-miss prospect in the NFL draft, and a lofty draft status doesn't guarantee success.

The recent trade of 2018 No. 3 overall selection Sam Darnold is clear evidence of this. While Darnold and Josh Rosen were both top-10 quarterbacks in 2018, neither is still with the team that drafted them. No. 32 overall pick Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, was named a unanimous NFL MVP in 2020.

Linebacker Roquan Smith was a top-10 pick in the same draft, and while he's been good, Darius Leonard and Fred Warner—taken in Rounds 2 and 3, respectively—have been first-team All-Pro selections.

The 2021 draft is likely to follow a similar pattern. While prospects like LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II are getting plenty of early first-round buzz, we may look back on other, less heralded prospects as better overall draft values.

Here, we'll try predicting this year's biggest draft steals, using Bleacher Report's latest big board as a guide for draft status. We'll rank prospects based on projected production and draft standings, with a little bit of speculation included.

Who could be this year's biggest draft steals? Let's take a look.