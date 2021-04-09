Bold Predictions for the Rest of the 2020-21 NBA Season

1 of 5

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Let's get ridiculous right off the bat.

For starters, Stephen Curry is the only unanimous MVP in league history, and all he had to do to win in a clean sweep was submit one of the greatest offensive seasons in history for a Golden State Warriors team that set the single-season wins record.

Nikola Jokic is sniffing around that first requirement, but the second is way out of reach.

Jokic's Denver Nuggets are currently fourth in the West, and MVPs almost always come from one of the top two seeds in their conference. While his statistical production is laudable, his 2020-21 season doesn't have the same "nobody's ever seen this before" vibe Curry and the 2015-16 Warriors gave off.

That this season features so many other defensible choices further hurts Jokic's shot at a unanimous award. LeBron James, Joel Embiid and James Harden have all gotten serious buzz. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks are closer to the top seed in the East than Jokic's Nuggets are in the West. Note, too, that someone from the Utah Jazz or Phoenix Suns will get some voting love if those two teams continue to run roughshod over the league.

Will any of those other candidates get more votes than Jokic? Almost certainly not. But remember that we're predicting the Denver center will run the table. If any other candidate grabs a first-place vote, this prediction will be wrong.

This is partly a bet on the validity of Denver's post-deadline dominance. Its new starting five with Aaron Gordon is obliterating opponents by 33.9 points per 100 possessions. That's not sustainable, but if the Nuggets' new first unit remains half that good down the stretch, they'll nudge their way into the West's top two.

We've undersold Jokic's individual numbers. He's on pace to be the third player in history to average at least 26.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists, and his 64.7 true shooting percentage is by far the best of anyone who's matched those point-rebound-assist averages. If the season ended today, Jokic's plus-11.7 box plus/minus would be a top-10 figure all time and just marginally behind Curry's 2015-16 number of plus-11.9.

There's a real argument that Jokic is worthy of the second unanimous MVP we've ever seen. It's hardly a perfect one, but given the rules of this exercise, that's kind of the point.