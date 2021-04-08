2021 NFL Draft: Complete 1st-Round Order, Odds and Mocks for Top Prospects

0 of 4

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

As soon as the 2020 NFL regular season ended and it became official that the Jacksonville Jaguars would have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, it was clear what was going to happen: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be beginning his professional career with the Jags.

This week, the New York Jets made it clear what they'll likely be doing with the No. 2 overall selection. They traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, so they should be drafting his replacement with that pick. And that will likely be BYU's Zach Wilson, who impressed at his pro day last month.

Things aren't quite as clear from there, although it seems likely that other quarterbacks will be coming off the board early in the draft, which begins with the opening round on April 29 and runs through May 1.

As the draft gets closer, here's a look at an updated mock draft for the first round, followed by some intriguing odds to consider betting on this year, via DraftKings Sportsbook.