Tempting 2021 Draft Prospects NBA's Worst Teams Should Avoid

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Drafting the best player available makes sense if that player can maximize his potential within his NBA team's roster and system.

Certain prospects may need a specific role in order to take off. And some lineups should want to steer clear of a prospect whose weaknesses could amplify a team's problems.

For these teams in the bottom 10 of the projected lottery standings, we identified a prospect whom general managers should avoid because of questions about fit and clashing styles.

The 2021 draft lottery will take place June 22, while the draft is scheduled for July 29.