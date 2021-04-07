Predicting the Most Active Teams at 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 15

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline is still months away, but the early transactions and injuries across the league have given us a look into who may be active this summer.

Atlanta and the New York Yankees were busy Tuesday, as they acquired Orlando Arcia and Rougned Odor, respectively, to bolster their infield depth.

The big concern is in San Diego, where Fernando Tatis Jr. could be out for an extended period with a shoulder injury.

With that, the Padres could look to the trade market for a rental. As we saw at last year’s deadline and over the offseason, the San Diego front office has no problem wheeling and dealing.

Aside from that, buyers and sellers will become more clear as the season goes on.

For now, we can look at buyers that we think will be at the top of the standings and sellers that have plenty of talent that could add prospects to potential rebuilds instead of letting players walk in free agency this offseason or next.