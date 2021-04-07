Underrated Prospects Packers Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers will not take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

At least that much is settled, and that should be a welcome sight for Packers fans who went through the questionable calls last April.

By selecting a quarterback and running back with its first two picks in 2020, Green Bay prevented itself from landing a top talent at a position of need. Jordan Love and AJ Dillon will go into their second seasons as clear No. 2s on the depth chart.

Starting with the No. 29 pick, the Packers have 10 opportunities to improve their roster through the 2021 draft.

Of course, everyone will point to an upgrade at wide receiver, but with the top wideouts gone by the end of the first round, the Packers may have to wait until Day 2 or 3 to land one.

Green Bay’s initial focus should be on defense on the line and in the secondary. Even if the Packers select a player at those positions first, they could still double up in the later rounds to add more depth.