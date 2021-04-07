Underrated Prospects Bills Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills sit in an ideal position to be a perennial contender.

The reigning AFC East champion does not have many holes on its roster, and the depth issues it may appear to have can be fixed through the 2021 NFL draft.

Over the last few years, the Bills landed Matt Milano, Zack Moss, Devin Singletary and Gabriel Davis on the second and third days of the draft.

Milano was the key defensive piece Buffalo re-signed in free agency, Moss and Singletary make up the running back platoon and Davis excelled in his first season alongside Stefon Diggs.

With most of the offensive skill positions set, the Bills can look to filling out their defensive roster with some of their picks.

If they have the same success with some of the gems in the 2021 class as they have had with Milano, Moss, Singletary and Davis, their roster could be even deeper in the coming years.