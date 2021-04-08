Celtics' Way Too Early 2021 NBA Draft Big Board

0 of 3

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics entered the 2020-21 NBA season with both eyes on a world title.

After making three trips to the Eastern Conference finals in the last four years, it was hard to doubt those intentions. But with this team treading water at .500 past the halfway point of this marathon, that championship is looking farther out of reach for the Shamrocks than it has in quite some time.

There are no positive ways to spin that, but there is one minor consolation prize. The Celtics' unexpected struggles have at least positioned them to potentially land a higher-tiered prospect than they anticipated.

With a mid-first-round pick possibly coming in a good draft class, here are the top three prospects for Boston within its likely selection range.