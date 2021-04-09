MLB Rookie Report: Team-by-Team Roundup and Early Outlook

1 of 6

Gaston De Cardenas/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles

Rookies: SP Dean Kremer, LF Ryan Mountcastle, RP Mac Sceroler, RP Tyler Wells, SP Bruce Zimmermann

Among the American League Rookie of the Year front-runners after a strong September showing last year, Ryan Mountcastle is off to a slow start at the plate (4-for-24, 9 K). The 24-year-old will have a long leash as the everyday left fielder and cleanup hitter.

The O's will likely shuffle through a number of starting pitchers, and left-hander Bruce Zimmerman made a strong first impression with four hits and three runs allowed in six innings, while right-hander Dean Kremer lasted just three innings in his first start. Rule 5 picks Mac Sceroler and Tyler Wells have allowed one run in 4.2 innings spanning three appearances.

Boston Red Sox

Rookies: 1B Bobby Dalbec, SP Tanner Houck, RP Hirokazu Sawamura, RP Garrett Whitlock

After a torrid spring, Bobby Dalbec is still searching for his first extra-base hit of the year. If he continues to struggle, Michael Chavis could get a crack at the first base job, but he still has plenty of time to find his footing.

Tanner Houck has struck out 10 batters and walked only one while allowing two earned runs in six innings spanning one start and one relief appearance, though the team optioned him to make room for Eduardo Rodriguez's return. In the bullpen, Japanese import Hirokazu Sawamura and Rule 5 pick Garrett Whitlock have combined for 6.1 scoreless innings in four appearances.

New York Yankees



Rookies: None

We will almost certainly see right-hander Deivi Garcia on the MLB roster at some point, whether it's as a starter or a multi-inning reliever. For now, keeping him at the alternate site will allow him to be stretched out as a starter while keeping his innings total for the year under control.

Tampa Bay Rays



Rookies: RF Randy Arozarena, 1B/3B Kevin Padlo

It's easy to forget that, despite last year's postseason heroics, Randy Arozarena still holds rookie status. Prior to slugging 10 home runs in 20 games during last year's playoffs, he had tallied just 84 MLB regular-season at-bats. After striking out 11 times in 39 plate appearances during spring training, he's off to a 6-for-20 start with one double and seven punchouts in 22 trips to the plate while hitting in the middle of the Tampa Bay lineup.

A knee injury to Ji-Man Choi opened the door for Kevin Padlo to make the roster, and he's 0-for-2 with two walks.

Toronto Blue Jays



Rookies: C Alejandro Kirk, RP Julian Merryweather, RP Joel Payamps, SP T.J. Zeuch

The No. 21 overall pick in the 2016 draft, right-hander T.J. Zeuch has been a forgotten man in a Toronto system that has churned out high-profile talent. After seeing sporadic MLB action the past two seasons, he broke camp with a rotation spot thanks to a handful of injuries and tossed four scoreless innings in his 2021 debut.

Hard-throwing Julian Merryweather has struck out five in two perfect innings while nailing down a pair of save opportunities, and he looks like a rising star in the bullpen. Alejandro Kirk is 0-for-7 to start the year, and Joel Payamps has tossed 1.1 no-hit innings in relief.