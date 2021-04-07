Fantasy Baseball 2021: Ranking Sleepers to Track for MLB Week 2

2 of 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

There are two ways for fantasy managers to treat out-of-nowhere fantasy contributors.

The more risk-averse members of the crowd can quickly dismiss the sudden success as unsustainable, flash-in-the-pan mirages. But the more daring (and fun) members of the community climb aboard the hype train and ride it until the wheels fall off.

Care to guess where we stand? Considering Akil Baddoo hadn't played above high Class A before breaking camp with the Tigers, we're driving said hype train.

And why wouldn't we be? The former second-round pick who was plucked away from the Minnesota Twins in the Rule 5 draft has electrified the Tigers and tantalized fantasy managers with power-speed potential. He slugged a home run on the first MLB pitch he saw, hit a grand slam and stole a base in his second big-league game and came off of the bench in his third to deliver a walk-off single in his only at-bat.

"I think one of the things that we talked about him since Day 1 has been his maturity and his calmness and his demeanor," Tigers manager AJ Hinch told reporters. "There's so much to like about him in those moments."

We can't promise Baddoo will be on your roster for the entire season—or even the rest of the month. But when a heat wave rips through baseball like this, you can either ride it or watch it from the shoreline. Climb onboard, folks.