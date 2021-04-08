Europa League 2021: Preview and Predictions for the Quarterfinals

0 of 4

The UEFA Europa League is down to eight teams still on a mission to reach the final.

The list of quarterfinalists features a few regular contenders on the European stage but also a handful of surprise teams that have knocked out some of the competition's biggest names to qualify for this round.

Of course, everyone's attention will go straight to Manchester United and Arsenal still being alive in the hunt for continental glory and potentially on a collision course to meet in the final.

The Red Devils and Gunners both face off against darlings of the competition: Granada and Slavia Prague.

Not all of the top contenders on the road to Gdansk, Poland, have lopsided matchups on paper.

Ajax and Roma will face off in the round's marquee two-legged affair. The Dutch and Italian powers poured in the goals through the first two knockout rounds and could put on an attacking show over 180 minutes.

Dinamo Zagreb and Villarreal will not get top billing, but there is an intriguing storyline developing out of that matchup, with Unai Emery four games away from leading another club to the Europa League final.

