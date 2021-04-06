WWE's Vince McMahon Ranks No. 1,517 on Forbes' 2021 Billionaire List at $2.1B

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon ranks No. 1,517 on Forbes' 2021 list of billionaires in the world.

McMahon is listed as having a net worth of $2.1 billion in the report, which Forbes released Tuesday.

The 75-year-old has owned WWE since purchasing it from his father, Vince McMahon Sr., in 1982. He has taken the company to new heights, making it the dominant global brand in professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

Per Forbes, McMahon reached a high-water mark of $3.3 billion in net worth in October 2018. He was then worth $3.2 billion in March 2019, which landed him at No. 296 on the Forbes 400, which lists the 400 richest Americans.

McMahon fell off that list in 2020 when his net worth dropped to $1.8 billion, but he is back over $2 billion in 2021.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative economic impact on most sports leagues and entertainment companies, WWE has been an exception because of its enormous television contracts.

In February, WWE announced it produced record revenue in 2020 thanks largely to its billion-dollar TV deals with Fox and NBCUniversal.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

McMahon scored again this year when WWE announced an exclusive streaming-rights deal with Peacock, resulting in the end of WWE Network.

The deal with Peacock is reportedly worth $1 billion over five years, giving McMahon and WWE their third billion-dollar contract.

Even as professional wrestling struggles to match the television ratings it achieved during its heyday in the late 1990s and early 2000s, or even as recently as five to 10 years ago, WWE continues to thrive thanks to its identifiable brand.

McMahon is reaping the benefits, making him one of the wealthiest people not only in the United States but on the globe as well.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).