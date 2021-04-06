    WWE's Vince McMahon Ranks No. 1,517 on Forbes' 2021 Billionaire List at $2.1B

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2021

    FILE - In this May 21, 2010, file photo, WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon is shown at the Connecticut Republican Convention in Hartford, Conn. WWE announced Thursday, July 31, 2014, a new 10-year partnership with Rogers Communications in Canada that will launch the WWE Network as a traditional pay-TV channel in Rogers' cable systems, also starting Aug. 12.
    Jessica Hill/Associated Press

    WWE Chairman Vince McMahon ranks No. 1,517 on Forbes' 2021 list of billionaires in the world.

    McMahon is listed as having a net worth of $2.1 billion in the report, which Forbes released Tuesday.

    The 75-year-old has owned WWE since purchasing it from his father, Vince McMahon Sr., in 1982. He has taken the company to new heights, making it the dominant global brand in professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

    Per Forbes, McMahon reached a high-water mark of $3.3 billion in net worth in October 2018. He was then worth $3.2 billion in March 2019, which landed him at No. 296 on the Forbes 400, which lists the 400 richest Americans.

    McMahon fell off that list in 2020 when his net worth dropped to $1.8 billion, but he is back over $2 billion in 2021.

    While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative economic impact on most sports leagues and entertainment companies, WWE has been an exception because of its enormous television contracts.

    In February, WWE announced it produced record revenue in 2020 thanks largely to its billion-dollar TV deals with Fox and NBCUniversal.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    McMahon scored again this year when WWE announced an exclusive streaming-rights deal with Peacock, resulting in the end of WWE Network.

    The deal with Peacock is reportedly worth $1 billion over five years, giving McMahon and WWE their third billion-dollar contract.

    Even as professional wrestling struggles to match the television ratings it achieved during its heyday in the late 1990s and early 2000s, or even as recently as five to 10 years ago, WWE continues to thrive thanks to its identifiable brand.

    McMahon is reaping the benefits, making him one of the wealthiest people not only in the United States but on the globe as well.

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

    Related

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      👀 Triple H on Punk return 🤝 CM Punk talks AEW-WWE 🎉 Gronk back at WM 37?

      Around the Wrestling Universe
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Final Picks for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

      We drop our predictions for Kross vs. Balor and the entire match card 📲

      Final Picks for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Final Picks for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report

      How Will Women's Division Fit at WrestleMania?

      @PhilLindsey looks at why WWE's women's division has gone downhill since 2018 📲

      How Will Women's Division Fit at WrestleMania?
      WWE logo
      WWE

      How Will Women's Division Fit at WrestleMania?

      Philip Lindsey
      via Bleacher Report

      WWE HOF's Best Moments 🎞

      We rank the most iconic moments from all 13 members of the ’20 and ’21 class ahead of tonight’s Hall of Fame ceremony 📲

      WWE HOF's Best Moments 🎞
      WWE logo
      WWE

      WWE HOF's Best Moments 🎞

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report