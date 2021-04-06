Masters Odds 2021: Breaking Down Best and Worst Selections in Augusta Field

0 of 4

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson has been one of the most consistent men's golfers at major tournaments for a few years.

While others have come and gone from the top of major leaderboards, Johnson has been a mainstay. His consistency finally paid off in his second Grand Slam victory at The Masters in November.

Johnson's recent major success has led to him being the betting favorite entering the 2021 edition of The Masters.

Although he does carry some value to win at +950 (bet $100 to win $950), there are better options in the field to bet on in terms of value. One of those players donned the green jacket in 2018.

Patrick Reed was one of the most consistent major golfers in 2020 and his experience at Augusta National Golf Club could lead to him being a value play to win, or for positional prop bets.

Rory McIlroy achieved a similar level of top-10 success as Johnson and Reed in the last few majors, but he enters Augusta as one of the top players to fade based off his recent form.