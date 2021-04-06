Masters Odds 2021: Breaking Down Best and Worst Selections in Augusta Field

Masters Odds 2021: Breaking Down Best and Worst Selections in Augusta FieldApril 6, 2021
Dustin Johnson has been one of the most consistent men's golfers at major tournaments for a few years.
While others have come and gone from the top of major leaderboards, Johnson has been a mainstay. His consistency finally paid off in his second Grand Slam victory at The Masters in November.
Johnson's recent major success has led to him being the betting favorite entering the 2021 edition of The Masters.
Although he does carry some value to win at +950 (bet $100 to win $950), there are better options in the field to bet on in terms of value. One of those players donned the green jacket in 2018.
Patrick Reed was one of the most consistent major golfers in 2020 and his experience at Augusta National Golf Club could lead to him being a value play to win, or for positional prop bets.
Rory McIlroy achieved a similar level of top-10 success as Johnson and Reed in the last few majors, but he enters Augusta as one of the top players to fade based off his recent form.
Best Selection: Dustin Johnson
Let's not overcomplicate the start of your betting picks.
Johnson is the favorite for a reason and will likely be in contention to earn his second consecutive green jacket.
The reigning Masters champion owns six top-10 finishes in his last eight major starts and he has not finished outside the top 10 at Augusta since 2014.
Johnson's long-term consistency at Augusta makes him feel like a safe pick for an outright bet, even if he is the favorite.
If you prefer to take a golfer with longer odds to win to ensure a larger payout, the least you can do is take Johnson at +100 to finish in the top 10.
Based off his overall form at Augusta, it would be a shock to see the 36-year-old finish outside the top 10, and getting him at even-money to land there, feels like a steal since that number could be much lower.
Best Selection: Patrick Reed
Reed always seems to poke his head into the first page of the leaderboard at majors.
The 2018 Masters winner did not finish below 13th place at last season's trio of major events and he has five top-10 finishes at the highest-profile events since 2017.
In his last 12 rounds at Augusta, Reed has six rounds in the 60s and 10 scorecards of 72 or lower. That consistency should make him an intriguing outright selection at +3500.
Since Reed is further back on the odds chart, he carries some decent value on positional props inside the top 20. Reed is +110 to finish in the top 20 and +300 to land inside the top 10.
If anything, Reed should be considered as a top-20 lock since he has a good set of results at Augusta and has been consistent during the PGA Tour season.
Reed comes into Augusta with a 72 or better in 12 of his last 14 rounds and he won the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January.
Worst Selection: Rory McIlroy
McIlroy could be the most popular fade pick in the Masters field.
Since the start of February, the four-time major winner produced a mixed bag of results, including missed cuts at The Genesis Invitational and The Players Championship.
Even when he finished in the top 10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy struggled on the weekend with a 72-76 card.
After he fell off the leading pace at Bay Hill, McIlroy shot 79 and 76 in the first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass to miss the cut.
McIlroy's recent drop in form could make you turn away from him at +1900 to win outright, or even +175 to finish in the top 10.
McIlroy does have three top-10 placings in his last four major starts, but he opened the 2020 Masters with a 75 and landed outside the top 20 in 2019.
Worst Selection: Brooks Koepka
When Brooks Koepka is fully healthy, he is one of the go-to picks for major bettors.
The problem with Koepka this week is he is not 100 percent after he underwent knee surgery a few weeks ago.
Despite the potential fragility in his body, Koepka is listed at +2800 to win The Masters, which is the the ninth-best line on the board. If he was at 100 percent, that number would have been much lower.
The four-time major winner has back-to-back top-10 finishes at Augusta, but he may be viewed as too much of a risk to bet on with his knee strength unknown.
If you do not feel comfortable betting on Koepka's health before Thursday, he may be worth a live bet on outright or positional bets depending on how he gets across the course through 18 holes.
For now, Koepka should be a golfer to stay away from with a handful of better options scattered across the odds board.
