    NBA Ball Stars Mobile Video Game, Ja Morant Cover and Gameplay Trailer Released

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2021

    Photo Credit: Netmarble/NBA Ball Stars

    Netmarble announced Tuesday it's launched NBA Ball Stars, a mobile video game in which players can complete puzzles to upgrade their roster in pursuit of a championship. 

    Here's a look at the official gameplay trailer with the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year, highlighted as the cover athlete:

    The company reached an agreement with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association to use player names and likenesses along with official team names in the game.

    "Our partnership with the NBA has been momentous in the creation of a unique genre of game with appeal beyond casual gamers and sports fans to broader NBA culture, within the mobile gaming industry," Netmarble U.S. president Simon Sim said.

    The game ranges from quick play to a franchise mode, in which gamers can build a roster of their favorite NBA players and increase their talent level through completing puzzles, including head-to-head battles where opponents can place "Blocker Gems" as a hurdle to success.

    Winning puzzles allows gamers to increase their players' offensive or defensive skill level, or they can unlock signature moves. Players' overall rating will increase over time, and the goal is then to create the most optimized lineup to move up the leaderboard.

    Netmarble, which is known for titles like Lineage 2: Revolution and Marvel: Future Fight, provided a general overview of its newest release in collaboration with the Kung Fu Factory:

    "NBA Ball Stars combines star players from the NBA, fast-paced gameplay and franchise-building skills into a strategic, team-based game suitable for general sports fans, casual gamers and players of all levels. Gamers will take charge of their favorite team and make a run for the championship title, choosing from an extensive line-up of NBA players to draft and train. By successfully bursting sequences of matching gems, players control their team and power-up their athletes to execute special shots, steals, slam dunks and more."

    Sim said players can expect "fresh content and surprises" in the coming months.

    NBA Ball Stars, which is free to download, is available on mobile devices in Apple's App Store and the Google Play store.

