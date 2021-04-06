One on TNT I: B/R Main Card Staff Predictions

0 of 3

Image provided by ONE Championship

ONE Championship is setting up shop on TNT this month, starting with the aptly named ONE on TNT I card, which airs this Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The card will be topped by a flyweight title fight between champion Adriano Moraes and former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who is widely considered one of the greatest fighters of all time.

The bout will be Moraes' first since a 2019 decision win over Team Lakay's Geje Eustaquio. Johnson, on the other hand, will look to build on the momentum of a trio of 2019 wins over Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Danny Kingad that carried him to victory in the promotion's action-packed Flyweight World Grand Prix.

The ONE on TNT I card will be co-headlined by a clash of ONE lightweight contenders, as Moldovan-Italian finisher Iuri Lapicus collides with former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

This bout will mark Lapicus' opportunity to rebound from a failed lightweight title fight with Christian Lee—his first loss in 14 fights. Alvarez, on the other hand, will look to build on the momentum of a submission win over former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang and further distance himself from a knockout loss to Timofey Nastyukhin in his promotional debut. The expectation is that if he wins this fight, he'll be in arm's reach of a long-awaited crack at the ONE lightweight title.

Before either of these anticipated mixed martial arts matchups gets underway, the ONE on TNT I main card will be kicked off by a non-title Muay Thai fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Australia's Danial Williams.

Rodtang, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion, is regarded as one of the most exciting fighters on the ONE roster and will be looking to improve to 9-0 under its banner. Williams, meanwhile, will be making his promotional debut, replacing Rodtang's originally slated opponent, Jacob Smith, on short notice.

As always, there's no way to know how this trio of blockbuster fights will shake out until fight night, but B/R has you covered with predictions for all three matchups.

Here's how we see them going.