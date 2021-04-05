    Mets Rumors: Jacob deGrom, NYM Had 'Preliminary' Contract Talks in Offseason

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2021

    New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    The New York Mets reportedly held "preliminary" discussions with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom about a contract extension this spring, according to Andy Martino of Yahoo Sports.

    The talks did not progress, however, and it is now a "dead issue," per Martino.

    While deGrom signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension in 2019, he can opt out after the 2022 season. 

    The 32-year-old has easily lived up to expectations since signing his deal, following up his 2018 Cy Young award with another Cy Young in 2019. He finished third in voting for the award in 2020 when he posted a 2.38 ERA in 12 starts and led the National League with 104 strikeouts.

    Over the past three years, deGrom has been as good as any pitcher in baseball with a 2.10 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

    The production landed him a big extension two years ago, but new deals from Gerrit Cole (nine years, $324 million) and Stephen Strasburg (seven years, $245 million) have adjusted the market. DeGrom's $27.5 million average annual salary now ranks 17th in the majors and 10th among pitchers, per Spotrac.

    It increases the likelihood deGrom will opt out, and the Mets are seemingly doing their best to stay ahead of that issue and will likely try again next year before he gets a chance to test the open market.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Meanwhile, New York could lose other key parts of its rotation next offseason with Marcus Stroman and Noah Syndergaard also set to hit free agency.

    Related

      MLB Youngsters with Highest Ceilings

      @ZachRymer breaks down the 26-or-younger player on every team with the most upside 📲

      MLB Youngsters with Highest Ceilings
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      MLB Youngsters with Highest Ceilings

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Best MLB Trade Chips Right Now

      @ZachRymer highlights the 10 players with the best current trade appeal

      Best MLB Trade Chips Right Now
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Best MLB Trade Chips Right Now

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Ohtani ‘Fine’ After Collision

      Angels says Shohei was not removed for injury and has 'general soreness' after collision, will be evaluated tomorrow

      Ohtani ‘Fine’ After Collision
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ohtani ‘Fine’ After Collision

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Conforto Had COVID-19 Before Spring Training

      Conforto Had COVID-19 Before Spring Training
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Conforto Had COVID-19 Before Spring Training

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report