Mets Rumors: Jacob deGrom, NYM Had 'Preliminary' Contract Talks in Offseason

The New York Mets reportedly held "preliminary" discussions with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom about a contract extension this spring, according to Andy Martino of Yahoo Sports.

The talks did not progress, however, and it is now a "dead issue," per Martino.

While deGrom signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension in 2019, he can opt out after the 2022 season.

The 32-year-old has easily lived up to expectations since signing his deal, following up his 2018 Cy Young award with another Cy Young in 2019. He finished third in voting for the award in 2020 when he posted a 2.38 ERA in 12 starts and led the National League with 104 strikeouts.

Over the past three years, deGrom has been as good as any pitcher in baseball with a 2.10 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

The production landed him a big extension two years ago, but new deals from Gerrit Cole (nine years, $324 million) and Stephen Strasburg (seven years, $245 million) have adjusted the market. DeGrom's $27.5 million average annual salary now ranks 17th in the majors and 10th among pitchers, per Spotrac.

It increases the likelihood deGrom will opt out, and the Mets are seemingly doing their best to stay ahead of that issue and will likely try again next year before he gets a chance to test the open market.

Meanwhile, New York could lose other key parts of its rotation next offseason with Marcus Stroman and Noah Syndergaard also set to hit free agency.