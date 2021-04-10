Every NFL Team's Biggest Red Flag Heading into 2021 Draft

0 of 32

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

With the 2021 NFL draft scheduled to take place at the end of April, teams should be putting the finishing touches on their draft boards now. That means both evaluating players and determining the biggest roster needs.

While drafting solely to fill needs is not usually an advisable strategy—it's how quarterback-needy teams end up with Christian Ponder and Dwayne Haskins Jr.—teams must be cognizant of their biggest weaknesses.

And every team, no matter how talented, has at least one weakness that could quickly derail a playoff run in 2021. Whether it's an underwhelming position group, a questionable front office or a concerning lack of depth, those red flags must be addressed between now and the start of the regular season.

From the lowly New York Jets to the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we'll examine the biggest one for each organization.