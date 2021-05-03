Shohei Ohtani Scratched from Start by Angels After Being HBP on Elbow

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was scratched from his scheduled start Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays after he was hit on the elbow with a pitch Sunday, per ESPN.

Jose Quintana will instead get the start.

The right-hander has made three starts this year, though his season on the mound hasn't been without incident. He suffered an injury during his first start on the mound this season after a collision at the plate with Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu.

Even though he left the game after that April 4 play, the Angels said afterward he was not removed for injury purposes, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. The 26-year-old said he was "fine" despite the issue.

The talented designated hitter showcased his full skill set earlier in that game, hitting a monster home run while also topping 100 mph as a pitcher.

Ohtani has showcased his prowess at the plate in past seasons, winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2018 after he hit 22 home runs with a .285 batting average in 104 games. He also excelled on the mound that year with a 3.31 ERA in 51.2 innings.

His career has been slowed down by Tommy John surgery in 2018 that caused him to miss all of 2019.

The Japanese star entered the day hitting .263 with eight home runs while producing a 3.29 ERA in 13.2 innings as a pitcher.