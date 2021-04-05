Underrated Prospects Patriots Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

It's been an eventful offseason for the New England Patriots, and things aren't over yet. While the team made some big additions to its roster via free agency, the 2021 NFL draft will provide another opportunity to bring in players to build around moving forward.

After a down season in 2020, the Patriots own the No. 15 overall pick in this year's draft (which is set for April 29-May 1), a much earlier first selection than it's used to having. It will be the first of 10 picks New England has this year, seven of which will come on the third day, when the final four rounds take place.

So while there's been a lot of speculation about what the Pats will do with their first selection—and whether they could trade up to secure a top quarterback—they also have a lot of late picks that could help shape their franchise for the future.

Here's a look at some underrated prospects New England should consider taking during the second and third days of the upcoming draft.