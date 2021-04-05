Underrated Prospects Raiders Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Three seasons into Jon Gruden's return as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, the team has yet to make the playoffs. In fact, they have only reached the postseason once over the past 18 seasons. But there have been encouraging signs that the franchise could be moving in the right direction.

The Raiders have gone 7-9 and 8-8 the past two seasons, narrowly missing out on playoff berths each year. They've continued to accumulate young talent, though, and they'll have the opportunity to add more to their roster during the 2021 NFL draft, which is set to take place April 29-May 1.

Las Vegas owns eight picks in the draft, including the No. 17 overall selection. And while that first pick is an important one, the Raiders will need to make the right decisions throughout the three-day event in order to help fill some of the holes on their roster.

Here's a look at some underrated prospects who Las Vegas should consider taking during the second and third days of the upcoming draft.