2021 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 1st-Round Predictions After 2 Weeks of Free Agency

George Frey/Associated Press

Two weeks into 2021 NFL free agency, several clubs still have glaring holes at the quarterback position.

Many will look to the upcoming draft to fill them.

Five quarterbacks feel likely to land in the opening round, and considering the cost of the investment, that means all five will have an opportunity to show whether they are NFL-caliber starting quarterbacks next season.

With Trevor Lawrence locked in at No. 1 and Zach Wilson something close to cemented at No. 2, we'll follow our mock first round by spotlighting the other three quarterback prospects who make the cut.