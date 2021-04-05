Underrated Prospects Eagles Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Without the financial flexibility to be big spenders in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles haven't made many additions to their roster this offseason. But that's soon going to change, as the 2021 NFL draft is quickly approaching. The three-day event is set to take place April 29-May 1.

The Eagles have 11 picks in this year's draft, including the No. 12 overall selection, which they acquired when trading down from the No. 6 spot in a recent deal with the Miami Dolphins. So Philadelphia will have plenty of opportunities to address the various holes on its roster ahead of the 2021 season.

Nick Sirianni is now the Eagles head coach, and the team traded quarterback Carson Wentz earlier this offseason, so it's clear the franchise is heading in a new direction. How Philadelphia fares during the draft could help dictate how quickly it gets back to being a contender.

Here's a look at some underrated prospects the Eagles should consider taking during the second and third days of the upcoming draft.