Ranking the Best Moments of Every Member of 2020, 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class

The long-overdue induction of "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith brings a happy ending to his story, almost 19 years after his death at just 39 years of age.

One of the most recognizable stars of Vince McMahon's WWE in the 1980s and '90s, one can only imagine what he would have accomplished had he not come and gone from the company as often as he did.

Smith leaves behind a legacy of epic matches, an iconic character, and he remains one of the most beloved Superstars of his era, thanks to matches such as these all-time greats:

1. SummerSlam 1992: vs. Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Championship

The greatest match, and most monumental victory of his career, the intercontinental title match against Bret Hart at Wembley Stadium in London represents Bulldog at his peak.

The most popular star at the event due to his nationality, the Englishman entered the match the overwhelming favorite to dethrone The Hitman.

And he did. On that night, he outwrestled the best in the business, countering a Sunset Flip into a pinning combination to claim the title. The five-star classic may have been a testament to Hart's excellence between the ropes, but Bulldog hung with his brother-in-law to prove his value as a singles star.

To this day, the match itself and the emotional victory reflect the best of the SummerSlam pay-per-view and WWE as a whole.

2. Raw, March 3, 1997: vs. Owen Hart for the European Championship

Smith always did his best work with his family members, further evidenced by his performance against Owen Hart in the finals of the European Championship Tournament in 1997 in Berlin.

The classic encounter between brothers-in-law culminated with Bulldog etching his name in the history books by becoming the first Superstar to capture the newly created championship.

While the consistency of the title's booking was anything but stellar, the match sure was as the British fighter again proved his ability to match move-for-move, hold-for-hold with the best in the business.

It was another magical moment in front of European fans for a Superstar they had adopted as their own and a landmark one for a wrestler who had more than earned the feat.

3. WrestleMania 2: vs. The Dream Team for the WWE Tag Team Championship

When Smith and tag team partner Dynamite Kid left Stampede Wrestling for the bright lights of WWE, it was only a matter of time before management recognized their greatness and booked them for a title run.

That run began at WrestleMania 2 when Bulldog willed his team to victory over Greg "The Hammer" Valentine and Brutus Beefcake despite an injury to Kid. The popular tandem defeated the defending champions, while celebrity guest Ozzy Osbourne and Captain Lou Albano watched from ringside.

The triumph put the Bulldogs on the map, helping to make them household names during the much-heralded Rock 'n' Wrestling Era. It also marked the first of many championship victories for Bulldog, many of which would come without Kid by his side, making this one all the more special.