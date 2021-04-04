    Nationals Player, Staffer Added to COVID Protocols; Status of Braves Series TBD

    The scoreboard shows a World Champions logo for the Washington Nationals during an intrasquad baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.
    Continued issues with COVID-19 mean there is still uncertainty surrounding the start of the Washington Nationals season.

    Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Sunday one player and one staff member were added to the COVID protocols list and the status for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves is to be determined, per Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington.

    "No decision has been made by MLB yet," Rizzo said. 

    The Nationals had no new positive tests Sunday but have had four people test positive for COVID-19 while seven additional players are in quarantine as a result of close contacts, per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com.

    The team's entire first series against the New York Mets was postponed.

    Rizzo said the "majority" of players quarantining would have made the Opening Day roster.

    MLB dealt with multiple team-wide outbreaks of COVID-19 during last year's shortened season, notably with the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals. Both cases led to the postponement of multiple series.

    Washington's positive tests are already creating further scheduling issues to begin the 2021 season.

