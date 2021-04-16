    Ex-49ers WR Marquise Goodwin Signs Bears Contract After Sitting out Last Season

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 16, 2021
    San Francisco 49ers' Marquise Goodwin (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is back in the NFL after agreeing to a deal with the Chicago Bears on Friday.

    Goodwin sat out last season due to COVID-19 concerns. He was expected to play for the Philadelphia Eagles after being traded by the San Francisco 49ers in April 2020. 

    In March, ESPN's Field Yates reported that the former Texas Longhorns star reverted back to the 49ers due to stipulations from the trade. The Niners released him one day later. 

    A former track-and-field star who represented the United States in the 2012 Summer Olympics, Goodwin moved to the NFL in 2013 when he signed a four-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. He has shown off his speed during games but has had problems staying on the field due to injuries. 

    The 2017 season is the only time that Goodwin has appeared in all 16 games. It was also his best year in the NFL, as he led the 49ers with 962 receiving yards on 56 receptions. 

    During San Francisco's run to the Super Bowl in 2019, he was limited to 11 games before landing on injured reserve in December. 

    Even though durability hasn't been a strength for Goodwin, he can be an impact player in a limited role. His speed allows him to get open deep down the field, especially if he plays with the right quarterback in a system that will give him time to make plays.

