    Tennis Players Elina Svitolina, Gael Monfils Announce Engagement on Social Media

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2021

    Gael Monfils, of France, watches play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Tennis power couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils announced their engagement over the weekend on social media.

    "To the beginning of our forever," the couple said on a shared Instagram account.

    The couple publicly announced they were an item at the 2019 Australian Open when Monfils appeared in Svitolina's player's box. They soon began documenting their relationship across social media, becoming one of the most beloved couples in tennis.

    They previously announced a separation in February.

    However, they soon rekindled their romance and have decided to make an even longer-term commitment to one another. 

