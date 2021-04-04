    Former NBA'er Nigel Hayes Pays off Parents' Mortgage, Reaction Captured on Video

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIApril 4, 2021

    Sacramento Kings forward Nigel Hayes (40) looks to pass against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    Nigel Hayes, who appeared in nine games across three NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings following a stint with the New York Knicks' G-League affiliate, gave back to his parents when he paid off the mortgage on their house in Toledo, Ohio.

    Hayes told his parents the news in a letter, and their reaction was captured in a video shared to Twitter on Friday. 

    "Up until now, the house technically wasn’t yours," he wrote. "I’m happy to say the house now belongs to you, because the mortgage has been paid off." 

    The former University of Wisconsin star is in his second season with Zalgiris in the Lithuanian Basketball League. 

