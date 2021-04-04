Seahawks Rumors: Russell Wilson Wants Antonio Brown; Marquise Goodwin Targeted

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to add some receiving depth in free agency with Antonio Brown and Marquise Goodwin being two names to watch, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter:

"I'm told they're still building around Russell Wilson here. They're still trying to find him capable pieces to try to bridge some of that frustration he had with building a contender. They got guard Gabe Jackson, they got tight end Gerald Everrett. Now I'm told they're looking around for potential No. 3 receiver help behind D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who just signed a massive extension. One name to watch is Marquise Goodwin. The speedster, he's got that world-class speed. He is now a free agent. I'm told they've at least put a feeler out in that area. They looked at Willie Snead and Sammy Watkins before they signed in free agency. So, they want to flesh out pass-catching options for Russell Wilson and look, we know Wilson loves Antonio Brown. He would like to have him on that team. They haven't made any major moves there yet, but if this goes into the spring and summer and Brown is still unsigned with the Bucs, I could see Seattle swooping in there."

Wilson has long been a fan of Brown, and the two worked out together last summer while the receiver was unsigned.

Brown eventually signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and helped the team win the Super Bowl thanks to two postseason touchdowns. He finished the year with 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular-season games.

Wilson pushed for the Seahawks to sign Brown last season, calling him "one of the best players to play this game obviously."

With seven Pro Bowls and four selections to the All-Pro first-team, the 32-year-old has as good of a resume as nearly anyone in the league at his position.

Goodwin could be another option for Seattle despite inconsistency in past years. The 30-year-old was at his best in 2017 when he finished with 56 catches for 962 yards as one of the top speed threats in the NFL. His production tapered off from there, however, totaling just 35 catches for 581 yards in the next two years combined.

He opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seahawks have one of the top receiver tandems in the NFL between Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who combined for 20 touchdowns last season. The depth remains a concern, especially after losing David Moore to free agency.

Freddie Swain (13 catches) and Penny Hart (one catch) were the only other wideouts to see any snaps in 2020.