NBA Foundation Announce $3M+ in Grants to Support Black Economic Empowerment

The NBA Foundation announced more than $3 million in grants will go toward nine organizations that "create employment opportunities, further career advancement and drive greater economic empowerment in Black communities."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, Braven, Center for Leadership Development, City Year, CodeCrew, The Collective Blueprint, NAF, New Heights Youth and Road to Hire were selected in the second round of grants by the NBA Foundation. The league previously announced $2 million in grants last December as part of a $300 million commitment made for empowerment within the Black community.

"We are dedicated to using the collective resources of the 30 teams, the players and the league to drive meaningful economic opportunities for Black Americans," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement last August. "We believe that through focused programs in our team markets and nationally, together with clear and specific performance measures, we can advance our shared goals of creating substantial economic mobility within the Black community."

NBA players pushed for ownership to make greater inroads in Black communities following nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody last year. Floyd's death brought acts of police brutality and discrimination against Black people to the forefront of the national conversation.

The NBA Foundation plans to work with all 30 NBA teams to find organizations within their cities that support the mission of providing greater employment and educational access within the Black community. Grant applications are available on the NBA's website for interested organizations.

Silver, Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan, New Orleans Pelicans chairperson Gayle Benson, Atlanta Hawks chairman Tony Ressler, NBA Board of Governors chairman Larry Tanenbaum, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes currently serve as the board members for the foundation.