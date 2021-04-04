    Zach Wilson Rumors: '1 of the Reasons' Jets Like BYU QB Is 'Ideal Scheme Fit'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2021

    BYU quarterback Zach Wilson warms up before participating in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Friday, March 26, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    The New York Jets have been linked to BYU quarterback Zach Wilson as a potential No. 2 pick of the 2021 NFL draft and he could fit perfectly in the team's new offense.

    "One of the reasons the Jets like Wilson is because he's an ideal scheme fit," Rich Cimini of ESPN reported. "They're installing the Shanahan version of the West Coast offense, which stresses play-action and a moving pocket. A quarterback must be able to throw on the run, and Wilson does that very well."

    Jets head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur served on the same staff under Kyle Shanahan with the San Francisco 49ers. LaFleur was the team's passing game coordinator over the past three years.

    As Cimini noted, Wilson excelled in college in both rollouts and play-action passes, two staples of the offense.

        

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

