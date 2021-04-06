Predicting Landing Spots for Top 2021 NFL Free Agents Left on the Market

0 of 10

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Three weeks into the 2021 NFL offseason, notable veterans remain on the free-agent market, which means teams can still land a player who can shore up weak areas for the upcoming campaign.

Despite an increasing focus on the draft, we could see a few of the top available talents sign deals in the coming weeks. All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and starting-caliber players will likely weigh their options before they make a final decision.

After the initial waves of free agency, some clubs will look to capitalize on solid veterans whose prices may have dropped over the last week or so.

Based on pro accolades, recent production and projected impact at new destinations, we've picked the top 10 free agents and matched them with a landing spot. Our predictions take four factors into consideration: rumors, reports, roster need and scheme fit.