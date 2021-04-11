Realistic Offseason Trades NBA Fanbases Wouldn't See Coming

2 of 4

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers receive: Kemba Walker and Tristan Thompson

Boston Celtics receive: Ivica Zubac, Patrick Beverley and Luke Kennard

Some trades send ripples across the hoops world. This might spark an outright shudder.

The Clippers have been so desperate for strong point-guard play they gave up the useful Lou Williams and two future second-round picks for the mystique of Playoff Rondo. The actual Rajon Rondo, meanwhile, was having a disastrous first season with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging just 3.9 points (on 40.0 percent shooting) and 3.5 assists in 14.9 minutes, but L.A. is banking on him becoming a difference-maker.

"He dials it up and he becomes even more locked in and it has a very contagious effect," Clippers president Lawrence Frank said, per NBA.com's Shaun Powell. "I don't think Rajon will just help Kawhi [Leonard] and Paul [George]. I think he's going to elevate the whole group and everyone will rise to that level."

That's an awful lot of wishful thinking—more than should be considered a comfortable amount for a team with a pair of in-prime elites. The Clippers are on the cusp of championship contention; they need more than Rondo's postseason legend to take care of this position group.

How about a four-time All-Star who is having a down year yet still averaging 18.1 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 three-pointers per game? When Walker has his legs under him, he's a full-fledged problem at the offensive end. Let him work isolation magic and spot up for stretches alongside Leonard and George, and Walker could be the shot in the arm that L.A. is (for some reason) hoping Rondo will be.

Considering the Clippers' limited trade budget, Walker is probably the best they can get. The fact they'd walk away from this exchange with both him and Tristan Thompson—a versatile, experienced center who shares a close relationship with their head coach, Tyronn Lue—should make it a no-brainer.

The Celtics, meanwhile, would better outfit their roster for the strengths and weaknesses of young star wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Zubac is a low-maintenance, subtly high-impact center who contributes at both ends and happens to be on the same timeline as the Brown-Tatum tandem. If Zubac becomes a foundational piece, Boston could be a force for a while.

Boston would also get backcourt boosts for now and later. In the shorter term, Beverley would supplement the Celtics' stars with spot-up sniping and form a treacherous twosome on defense with Marcus Smart. Longer term, Luke Kennard could breathe life into a bench mob that often struggles to score and he'd also team with Payton Pritchard to give Boston two young guards who can shoot and create for their teammates.