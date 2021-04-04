5 NFL Vets Who Could Be Traded Before the NFL Draft

0 of 5

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

With the major NFL free-agency dominoes settled, the next big bit of roster movement ahead of the draft on April 29 will come from releases and trades.

Trades figure to take the spotlight as front offices look for any compensation for players they might end up releasing anyway. During a normal year, big trades involving players or early picks might not happen until the draft itself gets underway, but that hasn't been the case this year.

Our list includes guys who have popped up in trade speculation in the past, plus big-name players who just make sense given their respective teams' directions and projected draft plans. Contractual status is part of the equation too.