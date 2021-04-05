Ranking the 5 Best Moves of the 2021 NFL Offseason

1 of 5

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The New York Giants signed arguably the best wideout from the open market. Despite a down 2020 campaign because of hamstring and hip injuries, Kenny Golladay has become an accomplished big-play target through four seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Golladay accumulated 2,253 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns between the 2018 and 2019 campaigns with a Pro Bowl nod in the latter term. He's a dominant receiver because of his physical nature and ability to box out defenders for contested catches.

Quarterback Daniel Jones can look to Golladay as his go-to target with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton rounding out a balanced wide receiver unit.

Last year, Big Blue's passing offense tied with the New England Patriots for the fewest touchdowns. At 6'4", 213 pounds, Golladay will likely see plenty of opportunities to score when the Giants move deep into their opponent's territory. New York should also have more trips inside the red zone with running back Saquon Barkley set to return from a torn ACL that cost him 14 games in 2020.

The Giants' splashy acquisition at wideout also puts Jones on the clock. If the third-year quarterback cannot optimize the talent of a pass-catcher who averages 16.8 yards per reception, the team may have to consider a change under center.

Golladay has the ability to improve the offense now and give the team clarity about its quarterback moving forward.