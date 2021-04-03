Ranking the Best Men's Final Four Moments Since 2000

0 of 10

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Final Four is the most anticipated time of the men's college basketball season, and key moments can become legendary.

In the last 20 years, both the national semifinals and national championship have provided unforgettable plays and stories. The topics range from an underdog who made the Final Four to an iconic play, individual star or team achievement. Plus, in a couple cases, the Final Four was the culmination of an important story.

Granted, it's not always a positive memory. In a few situations, the moment isn't remembered because it went well for the player or team highlighted.

Both the choices and order of the ranking are subjective.