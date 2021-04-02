Bills WR Stefon Diggs Joins Jordan Brand: 'This Is Both Unreal and Surreal'

Photo Credit: Jordan Brand

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs became the latest member of the Jordan Brand's Jumpman roster on Friday.

"It's a little bit unreal, coming from where I come from—where people have been lining up for Jordans or camping out for them overnight...I even did it myself when I was younger," Diggs said. "This is both unreal and surreal, to be a part of a successful brand that everybody knows and respects. Jordan Brand has an elite group of athletes. Everyone plays at a high level...I'll never forget the moment I got the call."

The Jordan Brand is part of the Nike family and based on the successful shoe and apparel line created in partnership with NBA legend Michael Jordan. It's grown to include a roster featuring many of the biggest names from across the sports spectrum.

Diggs took a major leap toward that upper echelon of athletes with a monster 2020 season. He led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) while scoring eight touchdowns in 16 games. He scored twice more in the playoffs during Buffalo's run to the AFC Championship Game and collected Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the wideout's impact on the organization after being acquired in a March 2020 trade with the Minnesota Vikings went beyond his league-leading statistics.

"Just the mentality, the attitude, the energy, the toughness, the unselfishness," McDermott said in November. "You see other guys catch balls and he's blocking for them. You see our run game get going, he's blocking for them. As a head coach, I really appreciate that."

The 27-year-old University of Maryland product has already been sporting Nike cleats in recent years, often customized, such as a pair honoring music legend Rick James, who was born in Buffalo, per Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News.

"It's been going on for a few years now," Diggs said. "I can't give you all the secret sauce to the recipe, but I try to do it based on the city we're in or the team that we're playing. When we were in New York last year, I did 'Coming to America.' We were at home, so Rick James was perfect."

Now he'll get to work with the Jordan Brand to develop some unique ideas for the 2021 season.