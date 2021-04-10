Ranking the Best Home Run Hitters Since 2000

0 of 10

Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press

No matter how Major League Baseball evolves, home runs will remain one of the most entertaining parts of the game.

Players can be signed and re-signed solely because of their long-ball power. There simply is no substitute for driving home yourself—and everyone else on base.

In the past 20 years, exactly 20 MLB players have swatted 350-plus homers. Most of these players—Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz among them—are considered legends of the sport. And we're highlighting the best of the group.

The order is based on a combination of volume (total home runs) and efficiency (home runs per plate appearance).