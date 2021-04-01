Mac Jones Would Screenshot Rankings of Prospects Listed Higher Than Himself

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Mac Jones was far from a first-round prospect when he arrived at Alabama. Jones was a 3-star recruit, the 18th-rated pro-style quarterback in his high school class and someone who was probably considered a career back at a national power on Alabama's level.

Apparently, Jones remembers every word of doubt.

Rivals recruiting analyst Woody Wommack told Aaron Suttles of The Athletic that Jones used to screenshot the names of players ranked ahead of him.

"He would take screenshots of other kids' rankings and send them to me and be like, 'You think this kid's better than me? Really?'" Wommack said. "He did it constantly. He was right about every single one of them. But he would single every one of them out. He'd screenshot like some random kid in Texas, kids all over the southeast."

None of the pro-style quarterbacks ranked ahead of Jones turned out to be first-round picks. Jake Fromm is the only one who is in the NFL. If you include every quarterback ranked ahead of Jones—quarterbacks are typically ranked by pro-style and dual-threat—former teammate Tua Tagovailoa is the only one who could reasonably be considered better than Jones.

Tagovailoa was a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins a year ago, paving the way for Jones to have one of the best passing seasons in Alabama history. He's now expected to go as high as No. 3 in this month's NFL draft, which would make him the highest-drafted passer in his class and prove his doubters wrong once and for all.