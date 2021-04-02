Fantasy Baseball 2021: Hidden Gems to Stream for Injured MLB Players for Week 1

1 of 3

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Enrique Hernandez can be a valuable asset to fantasy managers for a variety of reasons.

Firstly, Hernandez has positional versatility. He should see time both at second base and in the outfield for the Boston Red Sox. That infield-outfield designation is especially valuable and lends a lot of flexibility to fantasy managers needing to mix things up.

Additionally, Hernandez has some upside as a guy who can hit for some power. He had a 21-homer season and .806 OPS in 2018. The 29-year-old hit just .230 with a .680 OPS in 2020 but actually ranked in the 71st percentile in hard-hit rate.

Lastly, Hernandez is coming off a tremendous spring. He hit .327 with three homers and a 1.042 OPS and enters the new season with a ton of confidence.

Granted, spring training is not the best indicators of future success, but he looks energized to be in a situation where he should see more at-bats.

One more thing to consider: Hernandez has a career .823 OPS in April, the best of any single month in that department.