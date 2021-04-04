Ranking the 7 Biggest Draft Mistakes of the Past 3 Years

7 of 7

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

This one is apt to stir debate. After all, while Sam Darnold hasn't been good over three seasons with the New York Jets, he's been better than Rosen.

But Darnold was an even bigger draft gaffe for a few reasons.

While his on-field performance has been at least marginally better than Rosen's, that's just about all it has been. Yes, Darnold has thrown more touchdown passes than interceptions. But the margin isn't impressive: 45 to 39. He hasn't completed 60 percent of his career passing attempts; his career passer rating is south of 80; and he's won just 13 of his 38 starts.

At least Rosen apologists can note he was barely given a chance. The same can't be said about the player one QB coach said was a much better NFL prospect than Buffalo's Josh Allen in 2018, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com:

"If you watch them both, I think it's obvious how much better an athlete Darnold is than Josh Allen. I'm not talking about times or anything. I'm just talking about his ability to move quickly, to adjust, the movement drills that they did with him. Josh Allen lumbers a little bit and Darnold does a great job of moving around. I think Darnold's ceiling is very high because I think he's a really good athlete for a bigger guy."

The Cardinals had also fewer options at No. 10 than the Jets did when they moved up to No. 3. Gang Green could have drafted Allen, who just turned in an MVP-caliber season in 2020. Instead they chose a player who averaged just 184 passing yards per game with nine measly touchdown passes in his third season.

Then there's what the trade cost. At No. 6 (New York's original slot), the Indianapolis Colts picked guard Quenton Nelson, who is arguably the best offensive lineman in football. The deal also cost New York three second-round picks. Braden Smith is the starting right tackle for the best line in the NFL. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has played a prominent role in the Indy secondary each of the past two years. And the third pick (which was traded to Philadelphia) was used on one of the league's better young tight ends in Dallas Goedert.

That's one superstar and three solid players for a mediocre (at best) signal-caller the Jets appear to be on the verge of throwing in the towel on after three years.

From most indications, the Jets have their sights set on Zach Wilson of BYU with the second pick in this year's draft.

Here's hoping New York has better success with this quarterback prospect than the last one.

Stats via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.