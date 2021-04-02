MLB League Pass Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand for 2021 Season?

5 of 15

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

14. St. Louis Cardinals

This is the third straight NL Central team on our list, which is pretty crazy given that this could be one of the lesser divisions in baseball.

The Nolan Arenado acquisition vaults the Redbirds up in the rankings. Arenado is one of the best defenders in the game and a prolific slugger. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt rakes and plays plus defense at the other corner. Rookie outfielder Dylan Carlson could be a boon to the lineup with his slugging potential.

Additionally, St. Louis has live arms in the staff. Jack Flaherty will look to get back on track, with Carlos Martinez also hungry to regain past form. Right-hander Jordan Hicks is absolutely electric when healthy, with Giovanny Gallegos and Andrew Miller possessing wipeout stuff.

13. Oakland Athletics

Do not be deceived by the small-market Oakland Athletics and their apparent low profile. This team can put up runs in bunches.

Matt Chapman and Matt Olson are elite defenders who mash. Ramon Laureano and Mark Canha can also slug. Newly acquired shortstop Elvis Andrus can make an impact on the bases, and the left-handed bat of Mitch Moreland could add a vital run-producer to the lineup. Sean Murphy could rapidly ascend as one of the top offensive catchers in baseball.

The A's also have some of the more fascinating young arms in the game, including Jesus Luzardo, A.J. Puk and Daulton Jefferies. Strikeout arms such as Jake Diekman and Trevor Rosenthal loom at the back end of the bullpen.

12. Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout is the best player in the sport. Anthony Rendon is right up there as one of the best in baseball. Shohei Ohtani has generated tons of buzz this spring and could have fans salivating as long as he can remain healthy as a potential two-way star.

Aside from the stars, youngsters like Jared Walsh and (eventually) Jo Adell have major upside as boppers. David Fletcher and Jose Iglesias play terrific defense up the middle. The staff will be a question mark, but there at least is more depth. That notion also holds true in the bullpen, and the addition of Raisel Iglesias gives the Halos a legitimate closing threat.

On a separate note: This could be Albert Pujols' final season in the bigs. He will have a limited role, but fans should not forget how much he has meant to the game through the years.

11. Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have ample star power. Bryce Harper naturally draws tons of eyes. All-Star J.T. Realmuto is a pleasure to watch at the plate and behind the dish. Same goes for Aaron Nola on the mound, with Zack Wheeler also boasting excellent stuff.

Even Philly's more established veterans are household names. Andrew McCutchen is a former MVP. Jean Segura is a former NL hits leader. Both remain quality players.

Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius add some oomph in the lineup. President of baseball operations David Dombrowski could make a move at the deadline. There are plenty of reasons to watch this dark horse in the NL East.