2021 McDonald's All-American Game Stars Who Will Make an Instant Impact in CBB

E and P Photography / Contributor (Getty Images)

Since the inaugural boys' game tipped off in 1978, the McDonald's All-American Game has become one of the most important accolades high-school boys and girls basketball players can earn.

McDonald's All-Americans have frequently gone on to become some of the most successful NBA players of all time, including Magic Johnson (1977), Michael Jordan (1981), Shaquille O'Neal (1989) and LeBron James (2003).

Since the girls' game was added in 2002, it has featured multiple future WNBA stars, including Candace Parker, who won the slam dunk contest in 2004, Elena Delle Donne (2008) and Sabrina Ionescu (2016).

However, for the second year in a row, the game had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Still, the official rosters for the 2021 McDonald's All-American Boys' and Girls' Games were released on Feb. 23, and even though they won't get to show off their skills in their respective East-West Games, there's no question this year's honorees are going to make a splash in the NCAA.

Duke and Kentucky had two signees each on the boys' roster, while Michigan had a whopping three. The girls' roster was headlined by 2021 recruit and UConn commit Azzi Fudd and contained four commits overall to the University of South Carolina.

Even in the absence of this year's McDonald's All-American Games, let's break down some of the most exciting young players on the boys' and girls' rosters whose names you will surely be hearing throughout college basketball in the years to come.