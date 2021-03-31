AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 31

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 31March 31, 2021
One week after the biggest win of her young career, Tay Conti partnered with AEW women's champion Hikaru Shida to battle Allie and "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose in a blockbuster tag team match that was only part of a jam-packed night of action that also featured both current and former world champions in action.
Kenny Omega teamed with The Good Brothers in a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Jon Moxley sought to send a message to the AEW world champ, and Christian Cage wrestled his first match in seven years as he battled SCU's Frankie Kazarian.
On the road to Double or Nothing this May, which competitors built momentum for themselves, which rivalries wrote their latest chapters, and was Conti able to continue her winning ways?
Find out now with this recap of the final Dynamite of March.
Match Card
- Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Laredo Kid vs. Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers
- Jon Moxley vs. Cezar Bononi
- Exhibition Match: Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall
- Tay Conti and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose and Allie
- Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian
- Arcade Anarchy: Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Miro and Kip Sabian
