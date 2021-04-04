The Most Important Position Each NFL Team Must Address in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 32

Doug Murray/Associated Press

The "best player available" method is a myth. In some form or fashion, every NFL team weighs need as part of the draft equation, whether it's immediate or part of the organization's long-term planning.

Free agency can only do so much. Besides, the offseason stage shouldn't be viewed as a way to build a roster. Signings are meant to accentuate the roster and open up options once the draft begins.

Teams are primarily built through the acquisition and development of young (and cheap) talent.

As the start of the 2021 draft on April 29 nears, every projected lineup has question marks, some more glaring than others. Identifying and addressing those areas tend to determine whether a franchise's draft class is successful.

To be clear, a team's biggest need doesn't have to be solved in the first round. How a front office stacks its class based on the available talent is important. At the same time, the following positions can't be overlooked by their squads before the draft closes May 1 in Cleveland.