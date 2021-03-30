    Jalen Suggs, No. 1 Gonzaga Rout Evan Mobley, No. 6 USC to Earn Final Four Berth

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, right, celebrates in front of Southern California guard Tahj Eaddy, left, after making a basket during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Thirty up. Thirty down.

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs moved to 30-0 on the season Tuesday, easily dispatching of USC 85-66 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's tournament.

    Any stubborn, lingering doubts about just how good this Gonzaga team is were again dismissed. Gonzaga's offense has long been dynamic, but it was the pesky defense that set the tone early and forced the Trojans into 10 turnovers. Big man Drew Timme outplayed likely top-five NBA draft pick Evan Mobley. Jalen Suggs carved up USC's defense as both a scorer and a facilitator.

    It was another comprehensive performance from Gonzaga, which continues to look like the clear favorite to win the title. Three Final Four teams are now set, with Houston and Baylor punching their tickets Monday.

    The game did have a scary moment, as referee Bert Smith collapsed on the court in the first half. He was taken off the court on a stretcher, though he was sitting up and conscious at the time. As of halftime, Smith did not require hospitalization.

                     

    Key Stats

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Drew Timme, Gonzaga: 23 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals

    Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga: 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists

    Corey Kispert, Gonzaga: 18 points, eight rebounds, 6-of-19 from the field

    Evan Mobley, USC: 17 points, five rebounds

    Isaiah Mobley, USC: 19 points, seven rebounds

    Drew Peterson, USC: 13 points, six rebounds

                   

    Gonzaga's Big 3 Overwhelmed USC

    Timme was fantastic down low with his interior scoring, found his cutting teammates at the basket with fantastic passes and even pressured USC on the perimeter when Gonzaga ran pressure defense.

    Corey Kispert didn't have his most efficient scoring night, but he still provided a threat from three (3-of-10) and hurt USC with some fantastic cuts. It's scary that Gonzaga was so dominant even while Kispert struggled from the field.

    And Suggs was excellent, attacking the basket and routinely finding his teammates for easy buckets.

    At times, it felt like Gonzaga was running a layup line, the offense flowed so smoothly. It helps when your stars have totally bought into the team concept and executed it near flawlessly. Good luck beating the Zags with these three at the helm.

                    

    Evan Mobley Played Well, Just Not Well Enough

    Given how dominant the Zags were Tuesday, Evan Mobley could have played his best game of the season against them and it might not have mattered. There was a clear talent disparity on display in this one.

    But it's also fair to note that Mobley was simply outplayed down low by Timme. Mobley has more raw talent, but Timme's added year of experience played a factor in the head-to-head matchup.

    You can bet NBA scouts will take a good, long look at this game when scouting Mobley. It may not hurt his draft stock too much, if at all—it's just one game in an excellent overall season—but he looked like the fourth-best player on the court behind Suggs, Kispert and Timme.

                                   

    What's Next?

    Gonzaga awaits the winner of Michigan vs. UCLA on Tuesday evening. Both Final Four games will be held Saturday at times to be determined.

    Related

      Watch Live: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 1 Michigan

      From First Four to Final Four? Bruins looking to make history against Wolverines. Watch in the app on March Madness Live or on TBS 📺

      Watch Live: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 1 Michigan
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Watch Live: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 1 Michigan

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa

      Gonzaga Advances to the Final Four

      Zags' star trio shows out vs. Trojans to go 30-0 and send Bulldogs to second Final Four in school history

      Gonzaga Advances to the Final Four
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Gonzaga Advances to the Final Four

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NCAA: Ref 'Alert and Stable'

      Bert Smith will not be transported to a hospital after collapsing during the USC-Gonzaga game

      NCAA: Ref 'Alert and Stable'
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      NCAA: Ref 'Alert and Stable'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Bohannon Returns If NIL Passes

      Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon tweets he'll return next year if name, image and likeness legislation is passed in Iowa

      Bohannon Returns If NIL Passes
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Bohannon Returns If NIL Passes

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report