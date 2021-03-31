Miami Open Masters 2021 Results: Medvedev Cruises, Svitolina Advances

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Ashleigh Barty and Elina Svitolina advanced to the Miami Open semifinals after earning quarterfinal victories on Tuesday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

On the men's side, the story of the day was Sebastian Korda's upset win over No. 5 seed Diego Schwartzman in three sets. Otherwise, the chalk near the top of the draw held with No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 4 Andrey Rublev all winning.

Here's a look at the scores from the day alongside a few match recaps.

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka: 6-4, 5-7 (5), 6-3

It wasn't easy for Barty on Tuesday, but the defending Miami Open champion is into the semifinals after holding off Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.

Barty had a chance to win in straight sets, finding herself with a chance to serve for the match up 5-4 in the second-set tiebreaker with the next two serves. Sabalenka won both points, though, and held serve on her end for the set victory.

It was all Barty in the third set, though, breaking Sabalenka late before holding serve for the win.

No. 5 Elina Svitolina def. Anastasija Sevastova: 6-3, 6-2

It was all Svitolina in her quarterfinal matchup with Anastasija Sevastova, who won just 9-of-21 first-serve points on the day.

Svitolina won 11 points in a row and even had a chance to take a 4-0 lead in the second set before Sevastova got on the board.

However, Svitolina closed the match out and now will face Barty in the semifinals.

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev def. Frances Tiafoe: 6-4, 6-3

Daniil Medvedev's 11 aces propelled the No. 1 seed to a 6-4, 6-3 win over Frances Tiafoe and a spot in the Miami Open quarterfinals.

The ATP's No. 2 player won 30-of-39 first-serve points to win his fourth straight match against Tiafoe, who had beaten No. 16 Dusan Lajovic to reach this round.

Medvedev has now won 27 of his last 29 matches, including seven straight.

No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 24 Lorenzo Sonego: 6-2, 7-6 (2)

Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised to a straight-set victory over No. 24 Lorenzo Sonego thanks largely to a phenomenal first-serve performance (34-of-38 points won).

Sonego never had a break-point opportunity throughout the match, and Tsitsipas finished him with five straight points in the tiebreaker.

Tsitsipas, who has made the semifinal of a Grand Slam tournament each of the past three years, is looking for his sixth career ATP Tour title.

No. 4 Andrey Rublev def. Marin Cilic: 6-4, 6-4

Both sets followed the same pattern in this one, with Rublev breaking Cilic's serve to go up 3-2 before each player held serve the rest of the way.

In addition, there were only two break-point opportunities for the entire match, and Rublev obviously took advantage of both.

A matchup with Korda now awaits him in the quarterfinals.

Sebastian Korda def. No. 5 Diego Schwartzman: 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

A sensational performance from the 20-year-old Korda led the unseeded participant into the quarterfinals following a win over the No. 5 player in the field.

Eight aces and a 73 percent first-serve rate proved to be the difference for Korda. Five of those aces occurred during the deciding third set.

Korda served for the match up 5-4, but Schwartzman broke to make it five-all. However, Korda broke back and held serve for the big win.