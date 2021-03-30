    NFL Scout on Justin Fields' Pro Day: 'Best QB Workout I've Seen in a While'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021

    Quarterback Justin Fields throws as part of a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    Paul Vernon/Associated Press

    Justin Fields turned heads with his performance at Ohio State's pro day Tuesday.

    "That was the best QB workout I've seen in a while," a scout told Matt Miller of ESPN.

    The 6'3", 228-pound quarterback is a divisive prospect heading into the 2021 NFL draft despite a productive two years at Ohio State. There are likely fewer doubters after his latest effort that showcased his athleticism and arm strength:

    It's hard for any player to separate themselves without facing a defense, but Fields' physical skill set is quite impressive.

    The Georgia native now appears ready for the next level after totaling 63 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns in just 22 games across the last two seasons.

