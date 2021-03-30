    Daniel Jeremiah: 'Everything You Hear Points To' 49ers Drafting Mac Jones

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021

    Alabama quarterback Mac Jones passes against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    On the same day that Alabama and Ohio State held their pro days, the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly very high on Mac Jones.  

    Per NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah (h/t Matt Barrows of The Athletic), "everything you hear points to" San Francisco taking Jones with the No. 3 overall pick. 

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

