    Mac Jones Rumors: Some NFL Head Coaches, GMs View QB as 10-Year Starter

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021

    Alabama quarterback Mac Jones passes against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is expected to go early in the 2021 NFL draft, with team personnel especially high on the prospect, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network explained:

    "Based on the conversations I've had with head coaches and general managers, they really do view him as a 10-year starter in the NFL," Rapoport reported.

    Rapoport noted Jones could go in the top 10, and while No. 3 overall could be considered early, it wouldn't be out of the question.

    The San Francisco 49ers recently traded up from No. 12 to land the third pick in the first round.

    Even if the 49ers don't take Jones, there appears to be plenty of interest that will ensure he goes off the board early in the draft.

    The quarterback is coming off a breakout 2020 in which he totaled 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He led Alabama to a perfect 13-0 record and a national championship while finishing third in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

    Jones has also earned high praise from Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, who said teams are going to "fall in love with the guy."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The top of the draft is full of teams that could be targeting a quarterback, either for an immediate need like the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos or for a future franchise player like the 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and New England Patriots.

    That means there could be plenty of potential destinations for Jones.   

    Related

      NFL 17-Game Season Approved

      A 17-game regular-season is officially starting this year. Tap for all the added matchups 📲

      NFL 17-Game Season Approved
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL 17-Game Season Approved

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Arians' Super Bowl Tattoo 🏆

      Bucs HC keeps his promise to get a tattoo honoring Tampa's title: 'I love it' (@BruceArians)

      Arians' Super Bowl Tattoo 🏆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Arians' Super Bowl Tattoo 🏆

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      The Draft's Biggest Boom-or-Bust Players

      Eight risky early-round selections from this year's class 📲

      The Draft's Biggest Boom-or-Bust Players
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Draft's Biggest Boom-or-Bust Players

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      2020 UDFA Signs with Panthers

      WR Micah Simon was undrafted after COVID-19 wiped out pro day. He ran 4.34 last week and signed with Panthers (NFL Network)

      2020 UDFA Signs with Panthers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      2020 UDFA Signs with Panthers

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk