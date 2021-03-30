Mac Jones Rumors: Some NFL Head Coaches, GMs View QB as 10-Year Starter

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is expected to go early in the 2021 NFL draft, with team personnel especially high on the prospect, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network explained:

"Based on the conversations I've had with head coaches and general managers, they really do view him as a 10-year starter in the NFL," Rapoport reported.

Rapoport noted Jones could go in the top 10, and while No. 3 overall could be considered early, it wouldn't be out of the question.

The San Francisco 49ers recently traded up from No. 12 to land the third pick in the first round.

Even if the 49ers don't take Jones, there appears to be plenty of interest that will ensure he goes off the board early in the draft.

The quarterback is coming off a breakout 2020 in which he totaled 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He led Alabama to a perfect 13-0 record and a national championship while finishing third in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Jones has also earned high praise from Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, who said teams are going to "fall in love with the guy."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The top of the draft is full of teams that could be targeting a quarterback, either for an immediate need like the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos or for a future franchise player like the 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and New England Patriots.

That means there could be plenty of potential destinations for Jones.