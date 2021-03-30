Steve Cohen on Francisco Lindor Mets Contract Talks: 'I Hope He Decides to Sign'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen put the ball in the hands of Francisco Lindor regarding a possible extension on Tuesday:

The Mets offered Lindor a 10-year deal worth $325 million, according to Andy Martino of SNY, who reported the two sides were not close to an agreement. The shortstop reportedly turned down the offer and is seeking $385 million over 12 years, per Tim Healey of Newsday.

Lindor has placed a deadline of Opening Day to sign an extension, giving the sides until Thursday to agree on a deal.

The Mets acquired Lindor in January as part of a six-player deal with Cleveland, although the four-time All-Star is only under team control for one more season before potentially becoming a free agent.

Signing the superstar to a long-term deal would provide a significant boost to the Mets as they begin a new era under Cohen, who purchased the organization in October for $2.475 billion. The hedge fund manager is the richest owner in baseball with a net worth of more than $14 billion.

After going four straight years without a playoff berth, a new deal would also certainly generate much-needed excitement in the fan base.

Even at an exorbitant cost, the Mets could benefit greatly from a Lindor extension.