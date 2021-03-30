    Steve Cohen on Francisco Lindor Mets Contract Talks: 'I Hope He Decides to Sign'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021

    New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) is congratulated by Michael Conforto after scoring on a solo home run during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Miami Marlins, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    New York Mets owner Steve Cohen put the ball in the hands of Francisco Lindor regarding a possible extension on Tuesday:

    The Mets offered Lindor a 10-year deal worth $325 million, according to Andy Martino of SNY, who reported the two sides were not close to an agreement. The shortstop reportedly turned down the offer and is seeking $385 million over 12 years, per Tim Healey of Newsday

    Lindor has placed a deadline of Opening Day to sign an extension, giving the sides until Thursday to agree on a deal.

    The Mets acquired Lindor in January as part of a six-player deal with Cleveland, although the four-time All-Star is only under team control for one more season before potentially becoming a free agent.

    Signing the superstar to a long-term deal would provide a significant boost to the Mets as they begin a new era under Cohen, who purchased the organization in October for $2.475 billion. The hedge fund manager is the richest owner in baseball with a net worth of more than $14 billion.

    After going four straight years without a playoff berth, a new deal would also certainly generate much-needed excitement in the fan base.

    Even at an exorbitant cost, the Mets could benefit greatly from a Lindor extension.

